Keegan Murray, Oscar Tshiebwe Headline 2022 Naismith Men's POY Award Finalists

Keegan Murray, Oscar Tshiebwe Headline 2022 Naismith Men's POY Award FinalistsMarch 22, 2022
Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the finalists for the 2022 Naismith Trophy men's college basketball player of the year on Tuesday.
- Ochai Agbaji, G, Kansas
- Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin
- Keegan Murray, F, Iowa
- Oscar Tshiebwe, F, Kentucky
The winner will be announced April 3.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.