Lakers Rumors: Jazz's Quin Snyder Seen as 'Probable' Candidate to Replace Frank Vogel

AP Photo/Rob Gray

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly believed to have their eye on Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder should they decide to make a coaching change after the 2021-22 season.

According to Marc Stein of Substack (h/t HoopsHype.com), Snyder is viewed within the league as a "probable" target for the Lakers if they fire Frank Vogel.

There is no guarantee that Snyder will be available, though, as he signed an extension with the Jazz prior to the 2019-20 season that added "multiple years" to his existing contract.

That means the Jazz would either have to fire Snyder or agree to trade him to the Lakers in order for L.A. to bring him in as Vogel's replacement.

Snyder is widely regarded as one of the NBA's best coaches, as he is about to lead the Jazz to the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season, but postseason success has eluded him.

Utah has not made it beyond the second round under Snyder, and if the Jazz remain the fourth seed and have to face the top-seeded Phoenix Suns in the second round this year, there is a decent chance that trend will continue.

If the Jazz front office grows tired of the lack of playoff results, it isn't inconceivable that they could move on from Snyder despite his .588 winning percentage as the team's head coach over eight seasons.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In that scenario, L.A. would be an ideal landing spot for Snyder, as he spent one year as an assistant on the Lakers' staff back in 2011-12.

Snyder would also be taking over a team anchored by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, although the Lakers clearly aren't without faults.

With Davis missing significant time because of injury this season and LeBron missing some action as well, the Lakers are only 31-41, placing them ninth in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles is just two years removed from winning an NBA championship, however, and it could conceivably win another with a healthy duo of James and Davis, along with some smart additions to the supporting cast.

It is difficult to say the Lakers' struggles this season are largely on Vogel, but if L.A. doesn't manage to go on an unexpected playoff run, it is tough to envision Vogel returning next season even after winning a title two years ago.

A new voice in the form of Snyder could potentially help get the Lakers back on track, but there is no guarantee L.A. would be able to land him.

Stein noted that there is also speculation Snyder could be targeted by the San Antonio Spurs as the successor to legendary head coach Gregg Popovich.

Snyder was the head coach of the Spurs' G League affiliate, the Austin Toros, from 2007-10, meaning he is familiar with the organization.

Snyder should have no shortage of options if the Jazz decide to move on from him, while the Lakers should remain an attractive landing spot for prospective head coaches for as long as James and Davis are in the fold.