Saints Rumors: Jameis Winston Expected to Return from Injury for Training Camp

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is reportedly in line to be ready for training camp as he progresses through his recovery from a torn ACL suffered in late October.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the belief is Winston will be back on the field for training camp during the summer "if everything continues to go smoothly with his rehab."

On Monday, the Saints re-signed Winston to a two-year, $28 million contract with $21 million in guaranteed money, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

If Winston is indeed healthy and ready to go for training camp, he is expected to open the season as New Orleans' starter again, although it isn't a guarantee with Taysom Hill on the roster.

Winston served as Drew Brees' backup in 2020 after five years as a starter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New Orleans brought him back last season to succeed Brees.

Things went relatively well initially, as Winston went 5-2 in seven games as the starter, completing 59.0 percent of his passes for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Winston was his typical up-and-down self, though, as he had games with five and four touchdown passes, but he also went just 11-of-22 for 111 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in a Week 2 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

One thing that potentially held Winston back was a lack of weapons, as No. 1 wide receiver Michael Thomas missed the entire 2021 campaign because of injury.

Thomas is expected back in 2022, but the Saints haven't brought in any other weapons in free agency, which suggests they may focus heavily on doing so during the draft.

When Winston was throwing to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in Tampa, he put up some impressive numbers, but also made his fair share of mistakes.

In 2019, Winston led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards and also threw 33 touchdown passes, but he also led the league with 30 interceptions.

If the Saints can get that version of Winston with significantly fewer interceptions, it would give them a chance to vie for a playoff spot in the NFC, as they only narrowly missed the playoffs last season with a 9-8 record.

It may seem strange given how explosive New Orleans' offense was for years with Brees at the controls, but the Saints' biggest strengths now are their defense and the running game spearheaded by Alvin Kamara.

The Saints simply need Winston or any other quarterback to play smart, consistent football, and he largely did that last season before getting injured.

Winston has the inside track on the starting job in 2022 if he is indeed healthy in time for training camp, but the Saints aren't necessarily married to him with Hill still on the roster and the possibility of drafting a quarterback in play.