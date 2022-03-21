Cowboys' Dak Prescott Says Shoulder Is 'Great' After February Surgery on Injury

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had surgery on his non-throwing shoulder in February, and he told reporters Monday that he's doing well in his recovery from the procedure.

"It's great, I can do everything with it," Prescott said. "I'm fine."

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said earlier this month that the surgery would not impact Prescott's availability for Dallas' offseason program. So, it's not necessarily surprising that the quarterback is recovering well.

McCarthy also said the shoulder ailment bothered Prescott throughout the 2021 season, though he didn't believe it impacted how he played. The two-time Pro Bowler was impressive last season, too, especially considering he returned from a devastating ankle fracture that sidelined him for most of the 2020 campaign.

Prescott completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,449 yards and 37 touchdowns against 10 interceptions and rushed for 146 yards and one score. His performance led the Cowboys to an 11-5 record, though the team suffered an upsetting loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Prescott is expected to play as well, if not better, in 2022. He has plenty of weapons returning in Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. So, there's no reason for him not to succeed next season.

And considering there's no concern about his shoulder, Prescott should be able to lead the Cowboys back to the postseason, and this time they'll be hoping to go a little deeper.