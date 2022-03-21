Matt Ryan, Jonathan Taylor, Colts Fantasy Outlook After Trade with Falcons

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts offense will look a little different in 2022 after the franchise acquired veteran quarterback Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a third-round draft pick on Monday.

After finishing with a 9-8 record and missing the playoffs last season behind quarterback Carson Wentz, the Colts should get back on track with Ryan, who will give the team every opportunity to win. That said, let's take a look at Ryan's fantasy outlook, in addition to the rest of the Indy offense.

Ryan has been a fairly consistent quarterback over his 14-year career in Atlanta, leading the Falcons to the playoffs six times, including the Super Bowl in 2017. And while his play has undoubtedly declined a bit over the last few seasons, there's a significant opportunity for him to revive his career with a Colts offense that has plenty of upside.

Last season, Ryan completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,986 yards and 20 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. Prior to that, he recorded 10 straight seasons with at least 4,000 passing yards.

In terms of his fantasy outlook, Ryan won't be one of the top quarterbacks off the board. However, he's definitely going to be a solid sleeper pick for fantasy managers who don't have the option to select Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow and more.

As for Jonathan Taylor, he was already among the top fantasy running backs entering the 2022 season before Ryan's arrival in Indianapolis. The 23-year-old had a breakout 2021 campaign, rushing for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns in 17 games. He also caught 40 passes for 360 yards and two scores.

Taylor could definitely eclipse 2,000 yards on the ground next season, and his versatility will also make him one of Ryan's top pass-catching targets. However, he'll be one of the toughest players to draft in fantasy leagues, as he could possibly be the first overall selection in many.

Taylor will continue to serve as Indy's top running back, and he'll see most of the playing time. That said, fantasy managers should avoid drafting Nyheim Hines, who will serve as Taylor's backup, especially with better options on the board.

Beyond Ryan and Taylor, the Colts have a talented receiving group with Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, Dezmon Patmon and Mo-Alie Cox returning in 2022. Pittman figures to be Ryan's top target out wide, as he caught 88 passes for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Fantasy managers looking for a wide receiver should target Pittman, especially considering he has a much better quarterback in Ryan who will help drive up his production.