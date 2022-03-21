Super Bowl 57 Odds: Colts' Betting Line Shifts After Reported Matt Ryan Trade

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

The Indianapolis Colts moved closer to contention after adding Matt Ryan, which is reflected in the latest Super Bowl odds:

Indianapolis reportedly acquired Ryan in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday in exchange for a 2022 third-round draft pick, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Ryan has been one of the most consistent passers in the league during his 14-year career, topping 4,000 passing yards in 10 straight seasons until falling just short with 3,968 yards in 2021. He also threw 20 touchdowns last year, the 13th straight year hitting that milestone.

The 36-year-old brings significant experience—222 regular-season starts and 10 playoff games—to a Colts squad looking to take the next step after finishing 9-8 last season. Indianapolis dealt starting quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders, leaving just Sam Ehlinger and James Morgan on the roster until landing Ryan.

With a steady quarterback, an elite run game led by Jonathan Taylor and a defense that ranked ninth in points allowed last season, the Colts could be an outside title contender in 2022.