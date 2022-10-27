Damian Lillard Exits Blazers vs. Heat with Calf Injury

AP Photo/Brandon Dill

The Portland Trail Blazers announced star Damian Lillard was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat with a right calf strain.

Prior to his injury, he scored 22 points, dished out two assists and pulled down a pair of rebounds in 26 minutes.

Lillard's last game of the 2021-22 season came in Portland's 139-106 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 31. The Blazers announced on Jan. 13 that he had undergone surgery for a core muscle injury.

Although the franchise wasn't totally rebuilding, it had little incentive to rush Lillard back as it barreled toward a 27-55 finish.

The Trail Blazers made it clear this offseason that they want to continue to build a contender around the six-time All-Star. They signed him to a two-year, $121.8 million extension and added Jerami Grant and Gary Payton II to the squad.

Despite attempts to improve the roster, Portland is far from a lock to secure a top-six finish in the Western Conference. Simply qualifying for the play-in tournament could be a challenge given how much the teams in the middle of the West have improved.

Since a small handful of games could be the difference between sixth and seventh and also 10th and 11th, losing Lillard for any stretch will be a difficult blow for the Blazers.