Report: Ex-Jaguars HC Urban Meyer 'Berated a Player so Harshly That the Player Cried'

Urban Meyer lasted just 13 games as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he reportedly fostered an extremely poor atmosphere within the organization.

Jayson Jenks and Mike Sando of The Athletic wrote about a particularly negative moment during the season:

"During a meeting that also included members of the coaching and personnel staffs, Meyer berated a player so harshly that the player cried. According to two sources, Meyer slammed the door after departing the meeting, leaving others to console the player. The next day, one of the other staff members present confronted Meyer about the incident in what one source described as a tense exchange."

A veteran member of the staff called it "the most toxic environment I’ve ever been a part of," per Jenks and Sando.

Meyer was fired after a 2-11 start to the 2022 season.

The on-field performance was only the tip of the iceberg for the issues in Jacksonville last season.

Former kicker Josh Lambo alleged Meyer kicked him during a practice after calling him a "dips--t," per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported tensions were boiling over in December, with veteran receiver Marvin Jones notably getting in a heated argument with the coach during practice. His staff was also berated in meetings, with Meyer reportedly saying that he was a winner and his assistant coaches were losers.

The Athletic detailed even more problems within the facility, with the coach consistently using negativity to get his message across.

"You've got players in fear that they're going to lose their jobs," receiver D.J. Chark said. "You’ve got coaches who he belittled in front of us, and I can only imagine what he was doing behind closed doors. I'm surprised he lasted that long, to be honest with you."

Meyer won NCAA national championships with both Ohio State and Florida, but the success did not carry over into his first foray in the NFL.