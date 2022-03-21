NFL Rumors: Super Bowl XLIX Hero Malcolm Butler Visiting Patriots

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New England Patriots are reportedly hosting cornerback Malcolm Butler for a tryout on Monday, according to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

Butler spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Patriots, notably helping seal a win in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks with a last-minute interception. He won a second title with the Patriots after the 2016 season, but he was surprisingly benched during the 2018 Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 32-year-old retired before last season after dealing with a "personal situation," per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, but he is seemingly preparing for a return to the NFL for 2022.

Butler had signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals last offseason prior to his retirement, but he was released from the reserve/retired list in February.

The 2015 Pro Bowler had spent the previous three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, starting all 16 games in 2020 while totaling four interceptions, 14 passes defended and 100 tackles.

In seven NFL seasons, Butler has 17 interceptions across 100 regular-season games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

New England could use that production after letting All-Pro cornerback J.C. Jackson leave in free agency. The team also traded Stephon Gilmore last season.

The squad has limited experience at the position heading into 2022 outside of Jalen Mills.

Butler has also reportedly worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans, per Volin. Both teams have Patriots connections in the front office with general managers Dave Ziegler and Nick Caserio.