Matt Ryan Trade Rumors: Falcons Fielded Calls Recently Ahead of Contract Deadline

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly "fielded trade calls" about quarterback Matt Ryan in recent days, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The team will likely make a decision by Monday at 4 p.m. ET, when Ryan is scheduled to earn a $7.5 million roster bonus. If he is not moved by the deadline, he will likely stay with the Falcons for the 2022 season.

The roster bonus was initially supposed to be guaranteed Friday, but the team delayed it while attempting to trade for former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Watson was instead traded to the Cleveland Browns.

