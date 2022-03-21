NCAA Men's Tournament 2022: Dates, Tip Times and TV Schedule for Sweet 16

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

College basketball fans now know when the ball will be tipped in the Sweet 16.

CBS Sports and Turner Sports announced the dates, tip times and television schedule for the next round of the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Here is a look at the slate:

With all due respect to Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski's quest for a national championship during his final season, the biggest storyline in this tournament to this point is the Saint Peter's Peacocks.

The No. 15 seed in the East Region is the Cinderella darling of the tournament after stunning victories over second-seeded Kentucky and seventh-seeded Murray State.

After the win over the Wildcats came in overtime, the Peacocks were largely in control for much of the game against the Racers. Daryl Banks III, KC Ndefo and Doug Edert have all thrived at different stages during the tournament and are surely the rooting favorites for neutral fans looking for someone to cheer for in the latter stages of the Big Dance.

Winning the national championship may be too tall of a task, but Saint Peter's already defeated one of the sport's biggest bluebloods in Kentucky.

Banks III (27 points) and Edert (20 points) poured in a combined 47 points, with the latter draining a three-pointer and jumper in the final two minutes of regulation to help force overtime. They both made clutch free throws in the overtime as well to help put the game away.

It was enough to survive a dominant showing from Oscar Tshiebwe (30 points, 16 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and two assists), which suggests Saint Peter's can still advance in later rounds even if some of the other star players they run into have monster games.

No matter what happens the rest of the tournament, though, Saint Peter's will forever be remembered for this run.

But a couple more wins would make the Peacocks legendary.