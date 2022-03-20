NASCAR at Atlanta 2022 Results: William Byron Holds Off the Field for Win

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

On a caution-filled day at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, William Byron held on to win Sunday's Fold of Honor Quiktrip 500.

He just fended off Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain, who crossed the finish line second and third, respectively. However, it was Chastain who was awarded second after Bell was penalized:

Bell dropped to 23rd as a result.

Kurt Busch, Daniel Suarez and Corey LaJoie rounded out the top five.

It was only fitting that the final moment ended as cars crashed behind Byron. It was that sort of day in Atlanta.

Byron also won the first stage, while Ryan Blaney claimed the second.

If you tune in to NASCAR races for crashes and cautions, this was your type of event.

Even the folks on pit row were dodging danger.

But Byron managed to navigate his way through Sunday's many pitfalls and perils.

"Oh my gosh, I'm out of breath," he said in his post-race interview. "So many restarts. Lost the lead for a second, but was able to get it back. It was pretty wild. Like a hybrid between a superspeedway and an intermediate. I'm out of breath."

"It was a crazy race, and honestly just felt like we did a good job managing the strategy and the flow of the race," he added. "Thanks to everybody at Team Hendrick, this was awesome."

He was a deserving winner, leading 103 laps.

Chase Elliott, who finished sixth, remains atop the Cup Series standings with 171 points, seven ahead of Joey Logano.

It wasn't a shock that Sunday's race had so much drama. Per Jay Busbee of Yahoo Sports, "In an attempt to replicate the feel of a superspeedway on a mile-and-a-half track, Atlanta increased its banking from 24 to 28 degrees and narrowed the track all around, with turns tightening from 55 to 40 feet wide."

The result? A lot of crashing, a lot of lead changes and plenty of excitement.

Up next for the NASCAR Cup Series will be the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix next Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox.