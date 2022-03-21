X

    No. 11 Iowa State Upsets Johnny Davis, No. 3 Wisconsin to Advance to Sweet 16

    AP Photo/Morry Gash

    Iowa State is moving on to the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament following a 54-49 victory over Wisconsin on Sunday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

    This is the sixth time the Cyclones have advanced to the regional semifinals and their first trip since 2016.

    Wisconsin and Iowa State ranked 218th and 245th, respectively, in adjusted tempo on KenPom.com, and both teams were content to play with a deliberate pace. They combined for just 25 points midway through the first half, and Iowa State clung to a 27-26 halftime lead after Caleb Grill scored at the buzzer.

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    Iowa State catches Wisconsin sleeping 👀<a href="https://twitter.com/CycloneMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CycloneMBB</a> takes the lead at half <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/h4Vqg1Zn0h">pic.twitter.com/h4Vqg1Zn0h</a>

    The tempo picked up a bit in the second half, but neither team could string multiple productive possessions together. Iowa State shot 34.5 percent from the floor, which was at least better than Wisconsin (29.5 percent) fared.

    With the Badgers down five points inside the final minute, Steven Crowl missed a three-pointer and Jordan Davis was unable to score after collecting the offensive rebound. Those misses represented Wisconsin's last real opportunity to come back.

    Notable Performers

    Gabe Kalscheur, G, Iowa State: 22 points, four rebounds, one assist, two steals

    Tyrese Hunter, G, Iowa State: four points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals

    Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin: 17 points, nine rebounds, one assist, two steals, four blocks

    Brad Davison, G, Wisconsin: 12 points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals

    Kalscheur Steps Up for Cyclones

    Izaiah Brockington and Tyrese Hunter have been Iowa State's top two leading scorers throughout this season. Their contributions Sunday night fell below expectations, as they collectively finished with 14 points.

    Luckily for the Cyclones, Gabe Kalscheur rose to the occasion. The senior guard was a steady source of offense.

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    Gabe Kalscheur through the contact 💪<br><br>Big-time bucket for <a href="https://twitter.com/CycloneMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CycloneMBB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/JE5YOD7A1v">pic.twitter.com/JE5YOD7A1v</a>

    Jerry Palm @jppalmCBS

    Former Minnesota Golden Gopher Gabe Kalscheur owning Wisconsin. He has 17 of Iowa State’s 36. Badgers look like they brought pebbles to a rock fight.

    In the second half, Kalscheur accounted for seven straight points as his team went on a 9-0 run to take an eight-point lead with 12:40 left. That gap felt much larger because of how little Wisconsin was getting from its offense.

    Kalscheur went to the bench shortly thereafter, at which point Iowa State couldn't buy a bucket. His return sparked another positive spell.

    Evan Flood @Evan_Flood

    Huge momentum killer there.<br><br>Crowl commits a goltend.<br><br>Kalscheur quiets the crowd.<br><br>Davison called for a charge.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Badgers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Badgers</a> trail Iowa State 40-34 with 7:29 left.

    Bucky’s 5th Quarter @B5Q

    Gabe Kalscheur, a former Gopher, is absolutely torching the Badgers. Gonna be sick.

    The Cyclones defense did a great job of stymying Wisconsin, too, whenever the Badgers looked like they were building a head of steam.

    Adam Rittenberg @ESPNRittenberg

    Four <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wisconsin?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wisconsin</a> players have multiple turnovers. ISU's defense has been excellent in spite of the fouls, and the Cyclones closing in with Hepburn out.

    Kalscheur's one-man show was enough to get it done against Wisconsin. Iowa State will likely need more from Hunter and Brockington in order to continue on to the Elite Eight, though.

    Hepburn Injury Hamstrings Badgers

    Chucky Hepburn was Wisconsin's assist leader entering Sunday, averaging 2.4 dimes per game. For the majority of this game, the Badgers had to forge ahead without the freshman guard after he appeared to suffer a left ankle injury in the first half.

    Hepburn was no small loss. Points were at a premium and the Big Ten regular season co-champions didn't have the services of their best playmaker.

    The injury also put even more onto the shoulders of Johnny Davis.

    Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo

    At the half here in Milwaukee, Iowa State 27, Wisconsin 26. Johnny Davis has done a good job not forcing tough shots, but with Chucky Hepburn seemingly done for the day, think Badgers are gonna need him to get more aggressive rest of the way. Expect this to stay close.

    Michael Beller @MBeller

    Without Hepburn, Davis is Wisconsin’s only reliable creator. Iowa State will be throwing a double at him and sagging on every drive. Davis is gonna have to be aggressive, take his chances when they’re there, and make smart passes. Other guys are gonna have to make shots.

    The impact of Hepburn's absence was evident in Wisconsin's turnover numbers. The Badgers turned the ball over the second-fewest times (8.4) in Division I and coughed it up 17 times against Iowa State.

    Compounding matters, the trio of Davis, Crowl and Tyler Wahl battled foul trouble all game. Coach Greg Gard had to go much deeper into his rotation than he had planned.

    Jesse Temple @jessetemple

    Iowa State has opened up a 36-28 lead against Wisconsin. Greg Gard has Isaac Lindsey on the floor. Lindsey has played 11 minutes all season and last appeared in a game on January 27. If the Badgers are to win this thing, Johnny Davis has to take over.

    Even though it wasn't all his fault, Davis, the 2022 Big Ten Player of the Year, will likely rue what was a nondescript performance by his usual standards.

    Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo

    I don’t know if Johnny Davis will ever admit it but to put this lightly it’s clear he’s been playing at less than 100 percent since hurting his ankle against Nebraska. Has battled defensively but has lacked pop to create shots in the halfcourt. ISU loading up on his side too.

    Rob Dauster @RobDauster

    Wisconsin needs Johnny Davis, NPOY, to show up here for the final four minutes. They're down eight with 4:04 left.

    This was a difficult end to an otherwise fantastic season for Davis and Wisconsin. 

    What's Next?

    Iowa State awaits the winner of No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 10 Miami. 

