Paolo Banchero, No. 2 Duke Edge No. 7 Michigan State to Advance to Sweet 16

Mike Krzyzewski's career has been extended for at least one more game after Duke's 85-76 victory over Michigan State in the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament on Sunday.

After the defense looked vulnerable following a loss to Virginia Tech in the ACC Championship Game, the Blue Devils have been able to bounce back so far through two games in the tournament.

Michigan State fell to a No. 7 seed in the tournament after going 5-8 in its final 13 games of the regular season. Head coach Tom Izzo had gotten his team back on track with a 74-73 victory over Davidson in the first round Friday.

This was the sixth tournament meeting between Izzo and Krzyzewski since 1999. Coach K will finish with a 4-2 record against his longtime rival.

The game turned out to be everything college basketball fans could have hoped for. These two teams traded haymakers, especially down the stretch.

Tyson Walker's three-pointer with 5:28 remaining put the Spartans up 68-65, their first lead since midway through the first half.

Duke's defense made some huge plays in the final two minutes. Mark Williams and Paolo Banchero had blocks on back-to-back possessions. Williams' block set up a Banchero jumper that put the Blue Devils up 75-74 with 2:06 remaining.

Banchero's block on Joey Hauser led to Jeremy Roach's three that gave Duke a four-point advantage.

Following a Spartans timeout, Max Christie's pass was picked off by Wendell Moore Jr., who was fouled on his way to the basket. He made both free throws to extend the lead to 80-74 and essentially seal the win.

Notable Game Stats

Paolo Banchero (Duke): 19 points (8-of-14 FG), 7 rebounds, 4 assists

Mark Williams (Duke): 15 points (7-of-9 FG), 8 rebounds, 5 blocks

Jeremy Roach (Duke): 15 points (6-of-10 FG), 3 assists

Gabe Brown (MSU): 18 points (7-of-11 FG)

Marcus Bingham Jr. (MSU): 16 points (5-of-12 FG), 10 rebounds, 3 blocks

Tyson Walker (MSU): 13 points (4-of-8 FG), 5 assists

Overpowering Offense Carries Duke

Duke has primarily had one formula for success all season: Get Banchero and Williams going and use their athleticism to outscore the opposition.

When the formula has worked, as it has for most of the year, the Blue Devils look like one of the best teams in the nation. When it doesn't work, you get a performance like the one they had in the ACC title game with Virginia Tech running them off the court.

Sunday's win over Michigan State was much more of the good Duke team, with only a few brief moments of the bad version.

Banchero looked like a potential top pick in the 2022 NBA draft with how often he got to the basket.

There was still some of the sloppy play that has shown up in Banchero's game this season. The freshman sensation committed five of Duke's 10 turnovers.

When Banchero wasn't getting to the basket, Williams was taking care of business in the paint. The seven-foot center has scored 15 points in each of Duke's tournament wins on a combined 13-of-16 shooting from the field.

Williams, the 2021-22 ACC Defensive Player of the Year, also made an impact on that end of the court with five blocks. The Blue Devils aren't known for being fully invested on defense, but Williams provided a small spark in that area to give their offense an opening to get the win.

The defense down the stretch was crucial in helping to set up Duke's 20-6 run to close out the game after Michigan State took a 70-65 lead. The Blue Devils' two blocks and a steal on three straight possessions resulted in seven points.

Having an offense with this kind of upside allows Duke to get away with lapses on defense. If the team puts forth this type of effort on the defensive end of the court going forward, nothing is stopping it from winning a title.

Late-Game Miscues Ruin Spartans' Upset Bid

When you enter a game with less talent than the opposing team, it's imperative to take full advantage of every opportunity they might give you.

Michigan State found its opening to beat Duke thanks to a surprising three-point performance.

The Spartans didn't make a living on three-point shooting during the regular season. They were efficient behind the arc (37.4 percent) during the regular season but ranked outside of the top 200 in Division I in attempts (19.2) and makes (7.2) per game.

Things didn't look like they would get better in the tournament. The Spartans went 7-of-26 from three in the first round against Davidson.

Duke's leaky defense helped open things up for Michigan State's shooters. They went 11-of-22 from behind the arc on Sunday.

The Spartans haven't made at least 50 percent of their three-pointers in a game since March 3 against Ohio State. They haven't made at least 11 threes in a game since Feb. 5 against Rutgers.

Things didn't go as well for Michigan State on shots inside the three-point line. It only made 37.2 percent of its two-point attempts (16-of-43). Marcus Bingham Jr., who shot 54 percent overall this season, only went 3-of-9 on two-pointers on Sunday.

After Walker's go-ahead three, the Spartans only made two field goals over the final five minutes.

Michigan State averaged 12.9 turnovers per game during the regular season. It only had seven against Duke, but Christie threw the ball right into Moore's hands when the team needed a bucket in the biggest moment of the game.

The Spartans often walked a tightrope during the regular season. They were able to make it through to the tournament before finally falling against a Duke team that took advantage of its mistakes.

What's Next?

Duke will play the Notre Dame-Texas Tech winner in the Sweet 16 on Thursday.