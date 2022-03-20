Chandler Jones Wants to Win Multiple Super Bowls with Raiders, Cement His Greatness

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Chandler Jones explained why he picked the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency after signing a three-year, $51 million contract.

"I've always liked Derek Carr. Our offense will be nice, and I want to further cement myself as one of the best ever," Jones told Jordan Schultz of The Game Day. "I want to earn multiple rings, and I'm ready to do it for Raider Nation."

Jones is already one of the top pass-rushers of his generation, with his 107.5 career sacks ranking second among active players behind only Von Miller. He earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection in 2021 after totaling 10.5 sacks with six forced fumbles.

The 32-year-old should provide a major boost to a Raiders defense that ranked just 26th in points allowed last season. The upgrade will especially be necessary in the AFC West, which features several elite quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Justin Herbert.

Las Vegas has done its part to stay competitive in the race, helping out Derek Carr with the addition of star receiver Davante Adams.

Jones could put the team one step closer to winning a Super Bowl after reaching the playoffs last season.

The veteran also gets a chance to reunite with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who were on the New England Patriots staff when Jones played there from 2012-15.

"Patrick Graham is a great coordinator, and he’s known me since the first day I came into this league," Jones told Schultz. "Having Josh McDaniels and my old Patriots’ coaches there makes it feel like home to me, and I just know we can win there, which ultimately made my decision easier."