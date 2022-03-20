Report: Baker Mayfield 'Had No Plans' to Play for Browns Before Deshaun Watson Trade

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Quarterback Baker Mayfield had reportedly made up his mind that he wouldn't play for the Cleveland Browns in 2022 even before Cleveland acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.

According to cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Mayfield had "no plans" to play for the Browns next season and requested a trade Thursday.

On Friday, the Browns agreed to send first-round picks in 2022, 2023 and 2024, a third-round pick in 2023 and a fourth-round pick in 2024 to Houston for Watson and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

Cabot noted that Mayfield's insistence on moving on may have played a role in the Browns reviving trade talks with the Texans after they had previously been informed that Watson was no longer considering a trade to Cleveland.

While Mayfield is still on the Browns roster, it is a foregone conclusion that he will be traded or released since Watson is in line to be the new starter and Jacoby Brissett was reportedly signed Saturday to be Watson's backup.

The Browns were one of several teams to enter the Watson sweepstakes last week after a grand jury declined to indict him on sexual assault charges. Watson is still facing 22 civil lawsuits filed by women who allege he engaged in sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

Once it became clear the Browns were pursuing Watson, Mayfield released the following statement on Twitter:

While Mayfield didn't clearly say he was done with the Browns, it had the feeling of a goodbye message to Browns fans and the city of Cleveland.

Mayfield's departure is now just a formality, but he accomplished a great deal during his time in Cleveland.

The 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick out of Oklahoma most notably ended a lengthy playoff drought in 2020, leading the Browns to an 11-5 record and their first playoff appearance since 2002.

Mayfield and the Browns also defeated the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

He completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions that season, which was a great bounce back from throwing a career-high 21 interceptions in 2019.

It should also be noted that Mayfield finished second in the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2018 when he completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 3,725 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 picks.

There were high expectations for Mayfield and the Browns in 2021, and it was widely assumed that he would earn a contract extension with a strong campaign.

Things unraveled, though, as an injury to his non-throwing shoulder nagged him throughout the year and required offseason surgery.

All told, the 26-year-old Mayfield completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games, and the Browns missed the playoffs with an 8-9 record.

Mayfield is expected to be healthy for the 2022 season, and there is a decent chance he will get the opportunity to be a starter elsewhere.

The Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints all have needs under center, and it seems likely that he will end up with one of those teams via trade in the coming days