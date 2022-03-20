X

    Chet Holmgren, No. 1 Gonzaga Beat No. 9 Memphis; Will Play Arkansas in Sweet 16

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 20, 2022

    AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer

    No. 1 Gonzaga is onto the Sweet 16 once again after surviving an upset bid from No. 9 Memphis in the second round of the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament. 

    Drew Timme scored 21 of his 25 points after halftime in the 82-78 win Saturday at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

    In a battle that exceeded nearly all expectations, Memphis utilized its athleticism to keep Gonzaga in check early. The underdogs jumped out to a 41-31 lead at halftime while holding Timme and Chet Holmgren to just six combined points.

    The Bulldogs fought back in the second half, but neither side could pull away as players on each team showcased their talent:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Emoni Bates fadeaway. <br>Chet Holmgren dunk. <br><br>Gonzaga vs. Memphis 🍿 <a href="https://t.co/W4qq38UlAr">pic.twitter.com/W4qq38UlAr</a>

    Even when foul trouble became a major story for Memphis, the team refused to back down. The scoring margin remained within five points for the final 16 minutes of regulation, aside from two possessions that was quickly answered.

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    This game is phenomenal. The athleticism, the fight.

    Brian Hamilton @_Brian_Hamilton

    Hell of an Elite Eight game here in the second round.

    Gonzaga finally grabbed a bit of control in the closing minutes with its rapid pace making a difference:

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    What a sequence for <a href="https://twitter.com/ZagMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ZagMBB</a>. <a href="https://t.co/Zw56sBFl05">pic.twitter.com/Zw56sBFl05</a>

    The Bulldogs survived by hitting their final six free-throw attempts in the narrow win. 

    They have now reached at least the second weekend in each of the last seven tournaments and remain a favorite to win it all this postseason.

    Memphis was hoping to bust brackets around the country, but the Tigers fell just short despite 14 points from DeAndre Williams. 

    Notable Performances

    Drew Timme, F, GONZ: 25 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists

    Andrew Nembhard, G, GONZ: 23 points, 5 assists, 5-10 from 3

    Chet Holmgren, C, GONZ: 9 points, 9 rebounds, 4 blocks

    Jalen Duren, C, MEM: 7 points, 7 rebounds, 1 block

    DeAndre Williams, F, MEM: 14 points, 7 rebounds

    Tyler Harris, G, MEM: 13 points, 3 assists

    Drew Timme Leads Gonzaga with 2nd-Half Takeover 

    Timme had just four points in the first half as Gonzaga struggled to even get the ball in the post. It was a major reason the squad trailed by 10 with an offense that looked lost at times.

    The star big man woke up in the second half, scoring the team's first 11 points out of intermission to get back into the game in impressive fashion.

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    DREW TIMME IS NOT GOING DOWN WITHOUT A FIGHT! 🔥<br><br>He has ALL of the Zags Second Half points😳<a href="https://twitter.com/ZagMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ZagMBB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/POKltKCu3U">pic.twitter.com/POKltKCu3U</a>

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    DREW TIMME CAN'T MISS RIGHT NOW <a href="https://t.co/6HCL9RuHrO">pic.twitter.com/6HCL9RuHrO</a>

    Pat Welter WRAL @PatrickWelter

    Drew Timme playing like Tim Duncan right now…with a mustache and a head band.

    Myron Medcalf @MedcalfByESPN

    Drew Timme is unstoppable right now like Scottie Pippen in NBA Live 95.

    Joel Ayayi @joel_ayayi

    Drew Timme is disgusting🤣

    The production continued as Memphis had few answers for Timme in the post, especially once Jalen Duren and DeAndre Williams each picked up four fouls.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Drew Timme is COOKING 🔥<br><br>22 PTS and counting <a href="https://t.co/xdSFXfWqWF">pic.twitter.com/xdSFXfWqWF</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Timme 🏀 Chet <br><br>Get to Gonzaga vs. Memphis now: <a href="https://t.co/zOE1aXmzFY">https://t.co/zOE1aXmzFY</a> <a href="https://t.co/zsh4rqx3LK">pic.twitter.com/zsh4rqx3LK</a>

    Gonzaga still would not have won without Andrew Nembhard, who kept the Bulldogs in contention with 13 points in the first half. 

    Percy Allen @percyallen

    Andrew Nembhard, folks. So far, he's the best player on a court full of future NBA pros with 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting, including 3 three-pointers.

    The guard finished with five three-pointers and had some of the biggest shots in the game:

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    ANDREW NEMBHARD FOR THREEEEE<br><br>THE ZAGS ARE UP 5 WITH FOUR MINUTES LEFT 😱<a href="https://twitter.com/ZagMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ZagMBB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/vYuMS41Qi4">pic.twitter.com/vYuMS41Qi4</a>

    His 6-of-7 from the free-throw line also helped ice the game.

    Holmgren is the best pro prospect on the roster, but it was the upperclassmen Timme and Nembhard who carried the squad to victory. 

    Foul Trouble Silences Chet Holmgren-Jalen Duren Battle

    The big story entering the game was the frontcourt battle between potential NBA lottery picks Chet Holmgren and Jalen Duren. The matchup lived up to the hype early with both players showcasing their ability.

    Duren got loose a few times and had several big plays. 

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    Alex Lomax finds Jalen Duren for the alley-oop! 😱<br><br>Tigers tie it up against (1) Gonzaga 👀<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/yYw99KBQuC">pic.twitter.com/yYw99KBQuC</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Duren bodied Chet Holmgren 😳 <a href="https://t.co/aFGsocg9p8">pic.twitter.com/aFGsocg9p8</a>

    Gary Horcher @GaryKIRO7

    It's hard to believe Jalen Duren is 18 years old.<br><br>He looks like an NBA-ready player now.

    Holmgren had some big moments as well when the two matched up in the post:

    Travis Green @ItsTravisGreen

    Chet Holmgren - He is up for the challenge of this Memphis frontcourt. Already has two blocks on Duren.

    Gary Horcher @GaryKIRO7

    So far, Chet Holmgren has disrupted or blocked three inside attempts by <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Memphis?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Memphis</a>. <br>He appears vastly outsized by Jalen Duren, but his length and footwork are matching Duren's inside strength.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gonzaga?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gonzaga</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a>

    Holmgren finished with four blocks and altered quite a few more as Memphis stayed away from the rim.

    It was a fun atmosphere to see the two stars battling in the post:

    Greg Bishop @GregBishopSI

    During Gonzaga-Memphis it's highly entertaining to just watch Chet Holmgren and Jalen Duren go at it on every play.

    Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

    I think this is the most aggressive I’ve seen Jalen Duren hunt his shot in the first half of a game this year. He wants this matchup against Holmgren and you can see he sees it as the chance to prove himself.

    The disappointment only came when both players dealt with foul trouble. Each sat for long stretches of the first half after picking up two fouls, combining for just six points at halftime.

    Duren was then limited in the second half after picking up two more quick fouls. 

    S. Johnson @StevenMJohnson_

    Duren picks up his fourth with 14:30 to play, two tough calls on him this half.

    L. Jason Smith @JasonSmith929

    Penny had every opportunity to get Duren out with the three fouls. I don’t get leaving him in longer than you needed to there.

    Second-leading scorer and fellow big man DeAndre Williams then dealt with his own foul trouble, picking up his fourth foul with more than 10 minutes remaining:

    Percy Allen @percyallen

    That's four fouls on DeAndre Williams. Chet Holmgren and Drew Timme wear teams out. Memphis is about to lose all of its big men.

    Memphis fortunately stayed competitive, and Duren made a few plays late in the game. However, he finished with only seven points and seven rebounds. 

    Holmgren, meanwhile, fouled out in the last minute and scored just nine points.

    Fans were treated to an excellent team battle, although scouts were likely left wanting more.    

