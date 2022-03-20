No. 15 Saint Peter's Stuns No. 7 Murray State in Upset to Advance to Men's Sweet 16

Jamie Sabau/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The No. 15 Saint Peter's Peacocks continued their Cinderella run by defeating the No. 7 Murray State Racers 70-60 in the men's NCAA tournament second round on Saturday.

KC Ndefo led the way with 17 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks as Saint Peter's improved to 21-11. With the win, the Peacocks have reached the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. Saint Peter's had the biggest upset of March Madness with a win over second-seeded Kentucky in the first round on Thursday.

Murray State's season comes to an end at 31-3. The Racers had their 21-game winning streak snapped with the loss. Justice Hill led the way with a team-high 19 points.

Notable Stats

KC Ndefo, Saint Peter's: 17 points, 10 rebounds, 6 blocks

Doug Edert, Saint Peter's: 13 points (off bench)

Justice Hill, Murray State: 19 points

Tevin Brown, Murray State: 14 points

What's Next?

Saint Peter's will take on the winner of No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 6 Texas in the Sweet 16 next week.

