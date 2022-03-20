No. 4 UCLA Beats No. 5 Saint Mary's, Will Face UNC in Men's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer

No. 4 UCLA is on to the men's Sweet 16 for the second year in a row after a 72-56 win over No. 5 Saint Mary's.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 15 before coming out due to an ankle injury, while the entire offense remained efficient with a 56.5 shooting percentage in Saturday's second-round matchup at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. UCLA led by seven at halftime and never trailed in the second half on the way to a convincing win.

After reaching the Final Four a year ago, the Bruins are in good shape for a return with each of the top two seeds already eliminated in the East Region.

UCLA will try to keep it going against North Carolina, the East Region's No. 8 seed that upset No. 1 Baylor on Saturday.

Saint Mary's was seeking its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2010, but the impressive season has come to an end despite 18 points from Logan Johnson.

