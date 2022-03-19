Deshaun Watson Has 'Clarity' After Trade to Browns, Texans GM Nick Caserio Says

AP Photo/Justin Rex

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio believes the decision to trade quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns brings "clarity" to all parties involved.

According to ESPN's Sarah Barshop, Caserio commented on the deal Saturday, saying:

"Deshaun has clarity on his end, relative to what his future holds from a football standpoint. I think there are some things still on a legal front that probably ... have to take place. But just clarity for him individually [and] I think clarity for our organization in terms of what the expectation is moving forward."

The Texans announced Friday that they agreed to trade Watson and a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Browns for first-round picks in 2022, 2023 and 2024, as well as a 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick.

Cleveland subsequently signed Watson to a new five-year, $230 million contract that is fully guaranteed, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The trade ended what amounted to a yearlong standoff between Watson and the Texans, as Watson reportedly requested to be dealt last offseason.

The Texans kept Watson inactive throughout the 2021 season due in part to the request, but also because multiple women accused the quarterback of sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions.

Last week, a grand jury declined to indict Watson on criminal charges, which led to his trade market quickly heating up. Twenty-two civil lawsuits are still active, however, and an NFL suspension remains a possibility.

Cleveland took a chance by acquiring the talented quarterback amid those circumstances, while the Texans got the most they could in exchange for him.

According to Barshop, Caserio mentioned being able to move forward after trading Watson, saying: "Yesterday felt like that opportunity and we felt it was the right time, so that's why we went ahead and made a decision that we did. I think we're excited about moving forward."

Watson, 26, was the No. 12 overall pick by the Texans in the 2017 NFL draft, and he enjoyed a great deal of success in his four seasons with the team.

The former Clemson standout was a three-time Pro Bowler and led Houston to the playoffs twice, plus he put up big numbers along the way.

While the Texans went just 4-12 the last time Watson played in 2020, he had his best statistical season, completing 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions while rushing for 444 yards and three scores.

Losing a top quarterback is never something easy for an NFL franchise to come back from, but the Texans now have a solid foundation to build upon.

In addition to having a bevy of draft picks over the next few years, Houston could already have Watson's long-term replacement on the roster.

The Texans selected Davis Mills in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Stanford, and he did some good things as a rookie, completing 66.8 percent of his passes for 2,664 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 appearances, including 11 starts.

With Watson out of the picture, Mills will look to firmly establish himself as "the guy" in Houston in 2022 and beyond.