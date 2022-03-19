5-Star 2023 PG Prospect Robert Dillingham Decommits From North Carolina State

Photo Credit: 247Sports

Robert Dillingham, a 5-star prospect in the 2023 college basketball recruiting class, announced Saturday he's decided to decommit from NC State.

Dillingham, who verbally committed to the Wolfpack in December, said the program remains an option as he restarts the recruitment process:

