5-Star 2023 PG Prospect Robert Dillingham Decommits From North Carolina State

5-Star 2023 PG Prospect Robert Dillingham Decommits From North Carolina StateMarch 19, 2022
Photo Credit: 247Sports
Robert Dillingham, a 5-star prospect in the 2023 college basketball recruiting class, announced Saturday he's decided to decommit from NC State.
Dillingham, who verbally committed to the Wolfpack in December, said the program remains an option as he restarts the recruitment process:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.