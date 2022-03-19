X

    5-Star 2023 PG Prospect Robert Dillingham Decommits From North Carolina State

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMarch 19, 2022

    Photo Credit: 247Sports

    Robert Dillingham, a 5-star prospect in the 2023 college basketball recruiting class, announced Saturday he's decided to decommit from NC State.

    Dillingham, who verbally committed to the Wolfpack in December, said the program remains an option as he restarts the recruitment process:

    Joe Tipton @TiptonEdits

    2023 five-star Robert Dillingham has decommitted from NC State, per his Instagram page. <a href="https://t.co/ajtVTyjADj">pic.twitter.com/ajtVTyjADj</a>

