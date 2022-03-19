USWNT Legend Carli Lloyd Says 'The Door's Open' to Kicking in NFL

AP Foto/Andy Clayton-King

United States women's national soccer team legend Carli Lloyd remains open to the idea of pursuing a career as an NFL kicker.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, the now-retired Lloyd said she would "leave the doors open" for a foray into the NFL now that she has more time on her hands:

Lloyd went viral in 2019 when she showed up at Philadelphia Eagles training camp to try her hand at kicking some field goals.

She showed that she could have what it takes to kick in the NFL by nailing a 55-yard field goal:

When recounting her experience at Eagles training camp with TMZ Sports, Lloyd said: "Yeah that was wild how that all unfolded. Something I never would've predicted would have happened. It was a cool day to go out there and just hit some field goals."

At the time of her appearance at Eagles training camp, Lloyd was still an active soccer player competing for a spot on the 2020 Olympic team.

The Olympics were pushed back to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Lloyd stuck with it and was part of the American team that won a bronze medal.

That added to an impressive career haul that also includes two World Cup titles and two Olympic gold medals.

Additionally, Lloyd is third in USWNT history with 134 international goals, placing her behind only Abby Wambach and Mia Hamm.

Lloyd retired following the Olympics, and while an attempt to make an NFL roster could still be in her future, the fact that she is 39 years of age may be working against her.

Kickers and punters tend to play much longer than players at other positions in the NFL, though, so perhaps there is still a chance for Lloyd to chase her NFL dreams.