Duke's Mike Krzyzewski Calls Out Late-Arriving Crowd, Wet Floors After Round 1 Win

Coaching in his final NCAA tournament before retirement, Duke head men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski shared some gripes Friday.

According to ESPN's David M. Hale, Coach K said the following after the second-seeded Blue Devils knocked off No. 15 Cal State Fullerton 78-61 in the first round: "There was no crowd when guys were warming up. And that damn floor was slippery on both ends."

Friday's game took place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, as part of the west region slate.

