    NCAA Tournament 2022: No Perfect Men's Brackets Remain After ISU's Upset of LSU

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMarch 19, 2022

    Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    It's called March Madness for a reason.

    Iowa State's upset of LSU in Friday's first-round action of the NCAA men's basketball tournament meant the end of the road for the Tigers and any hope for a perfect bracket this year.

    After all, there are now zero perfect brackets remaining on NCAA.com:

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    ALL BRACKETS ARE BUSTED.<br><br>Maybe next year... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/eP7cbeTMlf">pic.twitter.com/eP7cbeTMlf</a>

    One look at the scoreboard from Thursday and Friday underscores why so many brackets were busted.

    No. 15 Saint Peter's shocking overtime victory over second-seeded Kentucky in the East Region was the biggest stunner, but No. 12 seeds Richmond and New Mexico State defeated No. 5 seeds Iowa and Connecticut on Thursday as well.

    Throw in No. 11 Michigan handling No. 6 Colorado State, No. 10 Miami advancing past No. 7 USC, No. 11 Notre Dame beating No. 6 Alabama and Iowa State's win, and there are plenty of double-digit seeds still dancing.

    Anyone who filled out a bracket probably isn't dancing with them.          

