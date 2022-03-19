NCAA Tournament 2022: No Perfect Men's Brackets Remain After ISU's Upset of LSU

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's called March Madness for a reason.

Iowa State's upset of LSU in Friday's first-round action of the NCAA men's basketball tournament meant the end of the road for the Tigers and any hope for a perfect bracket this year.

After all, there are now zero perfect brackets remaining on NCAA.com:

One look at the scoreboard from Thursday and Friday underscores why so many brackets were busted.

No. 15 Saint Peter's shocking overtime victory over second-seeded Kentucky in the East Region was the biggest stunner, but No. 12 seeds Richmond and New Mexico State defeated No. 5 seeds Iowa and Connecticut on Thursday as well.

Throw in No. 11 Michigan handling No. 6 Colorado State, No. 10 Miami advancing past No. 7 USC, No. 11 Notre Dame beating No. 6 Alabama and Iowa State's win, and there are plenty of double-digit seeds still dancing.

Anyone who filled out a bracket probably isn't dancing with them.