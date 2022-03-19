John Clayton, NFL Insider and Former ESPN Reporter, Dies at Age 67

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

The Seattle Seahawks announced Friday night that longtime ESPN and NFL reporter John Clayton died after a brief illness. He was 67.

Clayton's long and storied career in NFL journalism took him from the Pittsburgh Press, Tacoma News Tribune and ESPN to gigs with Seattle Sports 710 on the radio and a sideline reporter for the Seattle Seahawks Radio Network.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

