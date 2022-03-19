USC's Andy Enfield Slams Refs for 'Wrong Call' Late in NCAA Tournament Loss to Miami

Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Sometimes it's easy to forget about individual calls during the course of a frantic finish in an NCAA men's basketball tournament game, but that was not the case for USC head coach Andy Enfield after Friday's 68-66 loss to Miami.

"It was a one-point game," Enfield said of a key out-of-bounds call with just more than two minutes remaining, per David M. Hale of ESPN. "It should've been our ball, and they gave it back to Miami. It was the wrong call."

The call in question followed Reese Dixon-Waters' missed free throws with the Hurricanes holding onto a 59-58 advantage. There was a scramble for the ball that went out of bounds, and officials gave it to Miami.

Kameron McGusty responded with two free throws and a jump shot, and just like that, Miami led by five.

"It was very clear," Enfield said. "I don't know what they discussed or didn't discuss. I don't know how you missed that call in a crucial part of the game in the NCAA tournament. It wasn't even close."

To USC's credit, it fought back with Drew Peterson drilling two three-pointers and scoring a layup in the final minute to tie the game. Yet Miami took the lead for good when Charlie Moore made two free throws in the final seconds, although Peterson's heave at the buzzer just rimmed out.

"I thought Drew got fouled on the possession before when he drove and [would have] tied the game, they hit his arm," Enfield said. "So I guess, if you're going to call it at one end, you should call it at the other end."

Unfortunately for Enfield, he will have an entire offseason to think about the whistles.

Miami, on the other hand, will play Auburn in the round of 32 on Sunday.