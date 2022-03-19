Paolo Banchero, No. 2 Duke Rout CSU Fullerton in 1st Round of March Madness

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Mike Krzyzewski's final NCAA tournament as head coach of the Duke men's basketball team is off to a solid start.

The No. 2-seeded Blue Devils didn't hit too many snags with CSU Fullerton, beating the Titans 78-61 on Friday in West Regional first-round play at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The No. 15 seed didn't have many answers for Paolo Banchero and his Blue Devils teammates, with the future top-five pick in the NBA draft dominating multiple facets of the game.

He didn't do it alone, though—all five Duke starters finished with double-digit points. Not even Timthetatman could jinx the Blue Devils on Friday:

This matchup certainly wasn't a given—second-seeded Kentucky was already upset by Saint Peter's in the East Region—and the Titans kept battling early despite trailing by as many as 14 in the first half.

But Duke never seemed too bothered by the lower-seeded Fullerton and kept it at bay in the second half, holding the Titans to 37.5 percent shooting from the field. Step 1 in Coach K's March send-off is complete.

Key Stats

Paolo Banchero, Duke: 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks, one steal

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke: 13 points, six rebounds, six assists

Mark Williams, Duke: 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists, five blocks

Damari Milstead, CSUF: 12 points, five rebounds

Vincent Lee, CSUF: 10 points, four rebounds

E.J. Anosike, CSUF: 10 points, 10 rebounds

Banchero Looked the Part of a Future Star

The Duke star really showed why he's going to be one of the first—if not the first—players off the board in this year's NBA draft.

Inside moves? The ability to finish off lobs?

Yeah, those are in his bag.

Perimeter shooting and the ability to create his own offense?

Not a problem.

Oh, you're going to close out on him hard on the perimeter?

Good luck with that.

Banchero is a special talent who beat CSU Fullerton with his scoring, rebounding and playmaking Friday. If Duke goes on a deep run, it'll need this version of Banchero for five more games.

What's Next?

Duke will face No. 7 seed Michigan State or No. 10 seed Davidson in the second round Sunday. The game time and broadcast information are to be determined.