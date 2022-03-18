Russell Wilson's New Broncos Contract Isn't 'Imminent' After Trade, GM Says

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos acquired Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks earlier this week, but general manager George Paton said Friday that an extension for the veteran quarterback isn't "imminent."

However, Paton added the team didn't trade for him to not have him stick around.

Wilson is under contract through the 2023 season. He said during his introductory press conference earlier this week that it is an honor to play for the Broncos and that he hopes to win three or four more Super Bowls in Denver.

Paton said that acquiring Wilson was his top priority and that the franchise was "going to do anything it took to get Russ.''

There's really no question that the Broncos will extend the 33-year-old. It's just a matter of when.

It's unclear what kind of deal Wilson will be looking for, but he should remain one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL alongside players like Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott and Deshaun Watson.

Wilson had spent his entire 10-year career with the Seahawks before being traded to the Broncos. He led the franchise to a Super Bowl title in 2013 and earned nine Pro Bowl selections. Seattle only missed the postseason twice with him under center.

While the Seahawks struggled last season, Wilson was a bright spot for the team despite dealing with injuries. He completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 3,113 yards and 25 touchdowns against six interceptions.

If he can continue playing at a high level in Denver, the team could have its best season since 2015, when it won Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers with Peyton Manning under center.