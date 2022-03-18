Browns' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Deshaun Watson Trade, Contract

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson has finally made a decision on his future, as multiple reports said he will waive his no-trade clause to allow the Houston Texans to trade him to the Cleveland Browns on Friday.

In addition to acquiring the signal-caller, Cleveland is reportedly signing him to a massive contract. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network stated that Watson will receive a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract, setting a new NFL record for guaranteed money at signing.

Watson's deal carries an average annual value of $46 million. According to ESPN's Jake Trotter and Sarah Barshop, he will receive $184 million over the first four years of the deal. Per Over The Cap, the Browns currently have a salary cap of $204.2 million. When factoring in Watson's contract, that number would rise to $250 million.

The deal comes after Watson sat down with multiple teams this week to try to figure out his destination. In addition to the Browns, he met with the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons, each of whom reportedly had to have trade packages approved by Houston before their meetings.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, the Browns will send three first-round draft picks as well as two additional picks to the Texans to acquire Watson.

With the 26-year-old added to Cleveland's roster, its quarterback depth chart now looks like this: Watson, Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum. But that is likely to change at some point this offseason.

Mayfield, who is entering his fifth season after the Browns drafted him No. 1 overall in 2018, requested a trade earlier this week when it was revealed that Cleveland was meeting with Watson. The Browns reportedly initially denied the request, but Robinson noted that the team will now entertain trade calls.

Mayfield was set to play the 2022 season under his fifth-year option, which would've carried a cap hit of $18.9 million, per Spotrac. Trading him would allow Cleveland to shed that salary and create some much-needed space.

Once Mayfield is dealt, Keenum would move back into the backup role behind Watson. Keenum appeared in seven games (two starts) last season and threw for 462 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Watson sat out the entire 2021 season amid 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints by women accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct. A Texas grand jury decided last week not to indict him on criminal charges, but the civil cases are still active. Watson also faces potential discipline by the NFL under the league's personal conduct policy.