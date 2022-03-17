Baker Mayfield Requests Trade; Browns Reportedly Won't Accommodate Request

AP Photo/David Richard

Cleveland Browns star Baker Mayfield has requested a trade.

"It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on," he said to ESPN's Adam Schefter. "The relationship is too far gone to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on."

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported the team isn't planning to acquiesce to Mayfield's request.

As the Browns explored a trade for Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson, Mayfield issued a lengthy statement that called his future with Cleveland into question:

According to ESPN's Jake Trotter, Cleveland is no longer a contender for Watson, so the franchise might have alienated its starting quarterback for nothing.

Well before they explored the trade that led to Mayfield's request, the Browns faced a clear dilemma with the 2018 No. 1 overall pick.

He's signed for $18.9 million in 2022, after which he becomes a free agent. Signing him to a long-term extension is far too risky right now, yet he's just one year removing from helping Cleveland win 11 games and reach the playoffs.

Mayfield regressed in 2021, throwing for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and finishing with a 35.1 QBR, per Pro Football Reference. It's fair to wonder how much of that was down to his ailing shoulder, though. He underwent surgery for a torn labrum in January.

The 26-year-old wasn't exceptional in 2020 (3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions) but played perhaps better than any Browns quarterback had since the team returned to the league in 1999.

There's obviously room for Cleveland to upgrade at quarterback, with the failed Watson pursuit as one example. Still, you don't have to go too far back to see how things could be much worse than they are.

The Browns' level of resolve will now be the big question.

Cabot's report comes one day after ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported the team was looking to move on from Mayfield altogether. Cleveland might have a hard time to get people believe it's committed to Mayfield for 2022 when all of the signs suggest otherwise.

If the general manager becomes more amenable to a deal, then USA Today's Josina Anderson reported the Seattle Seahawks could be in the mix. Mayfield would be a better option under center than Drew Lock.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler also reported Mayfield "has strong interest" in the Indianapolis Colts, who are without a clear starter after trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders.