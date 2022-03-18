D.J. Moore, Panthers Agree to 3-Year, $61.9M Contract Extension

AP Photo/Butch Dill

The Carolina Panthers announced they have agreed to a new four-year deal with wide receiver D.J. Moore.

Per Darin Gantt of the team's official site, Moore is now under contract through 2025. He was previously set to enter the 2022 season on the back end of his rookie deal after Carolina picked up his fifth-year option.

ESPN's Adam Schefter provided more information on the contract particulars:

Carolina selected Moore with the 24th pick in the 2018 NFL draft. The former Maryland star has amassed 1,000-yard campaigns in each of his past three seasons. Last year, Moore caught a career-high 93 passes for 1,157 yards and four touchdowns.

Moore has stayed productive despite Carolina's revolving door at quarterback. Cam Newton, Kyle Allen, Taylor Heinicke, Will Grier, Teddy Bridgewater, P.J. Walker and Sam Darnold have all started at least one game for the Panthers in the past four years.

The 6'0", 210-pound Moore has also missed just two games in his four seasons. He played all 17 last year.

Bringing him back is an easy move for Carolina as it looks to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017. He's been the team's top offensive weapon over the past two years with 2019 All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey missing 23 of his past 33 games due to injury.

Now, Moore will be in Charlotte for at least a few more years as the Panthers hope for brighter days ahead following a 5-12 season in 2021.