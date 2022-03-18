No. 6 Texas Defeats No. 11 VA Tech, Will Face Purdue in 2nd Round of NCAA Tournament

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

The No. 6 seed Texas Longhorns defeated the No. 11 Virginia Tech Hokies 81-73 in the first round of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament on Friday at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum.

All five Longhorns starters scored at least 10 points, with Andrew Jones pacing the team with 21. He made 5-of-7 three-pointers.

That performance from beyond the arc symbolized the biggest key of this game. Texas made 10-of-19 three-pointers, while Virginia Tech hit just 4-of-12 threes.

Texas led just 34-32 at halftime, but the Longhorns went on an 18-5 run to take a 64-47 advantage.

Virginia Tech chipped away at the lead and cut the Texas advantage to 76-69 after a Justyn Mutts steal and a Hunter Cattoor three-pointer, but that's as close as the Hokies got Friday.

Sean Padulla led the Hokies with 19 points off the bench. He hit three of Virginia's Tech's three-pointers and knocked down all 10 of his free throws.

Texas won its first NCAA tournament game since 2014, when it beat Arizona State in the round of 64. The Longhorns, who had lost each of their last five March Madness contests, improved to 22-11 this year.

Virginia Tech has made the NCAA tournament five of the past six years, but four of those trips have ended in first-round defeats. The lone exception was 2019, when the Hokies fell to Zion Williamson and the Duke Blue Devils in the Sweet Sixteen. They end this year with a 23-13 mark.

Notable Performances

Texas G Andrew Jones: 21 points, 5 rebounds

Texas G Marcus Carr: 15 points, 9 assists, 2 steals

Texas F Timmy Allen: 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals

Virginia Tech G Sean Pedulla: 19 points

Virginia Tech F Keve Aluma: 15 points, 6 rebounds

Virginia Tech F Justyn Mutts: 9 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds

What's Next?

Texas will play No. 3 seed Purdue, which beat No. 14 seed Yale 78-56 earlier Friday.

Texas and Purdue are scheduled to face off Sunday in Milwaukee at a to-be-determined time. The winner will advance to the East Regional finals in Philadelphia.

