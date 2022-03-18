5-Star PF Prospect Julian Phillips Decommits from LSU After Will Wade Firing

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Highly touted college basketball prospect Julian Phillips has reopened his recruitment after originally committing to play at LSU.

According to Joe Tipton of On3.com, Phillips said the following regarding his decision Friday:

"I would first like to say thank you to Coach [Will] Wade and the staff for giving me the opportunity to play at Louisiana State University. Thank you also to the fans and everyone along the way who gave their endless support. But due to the recent changes within the staff, I have been granted my release from the university and will be reopening my recruitment. I look forward to the journey of finding a new home."

Phillips' announcement came less than a week after Wade was fired as head coach of the LSU men's basketball team. His firing came on the heels of the NCAA levying five Level I violations against the program in a notice of allegations.

Per 247Sports, Phillips is a 5-star recruit who ranks as the No. 12 overall player and No. 2 power forward in the class of 2022.

The 6'8" forward from Branson, Missouri, officially signed with LSU in November, choosing the Tigers over USC, Florida State and Tennessee, according to Tipton.

Those schools will presumably be back on the radar for the Link Academy star in the coming weeks.

Phillips is the second significant LSU recruit to de-commit in less than a week, as Devin Ree announced Sunday that he was re-opening his recruitment due to "uncertainty" surrounding the program following Wade's firing:

Ree is rated by 247Sports as a 4-star prospect, the No. 82 overall player and the No. 20 small forward in the 2022 class.

With Phillips and Ree out of the picture, LSU is left with Yohan Traore as its lone remaining 2022 commit. Traore is a 5-star recruit and the No. 15 overall player and No. 4 center in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports.

LSU has been a program on the rise in recent years, reaching the NCAA tournament each of the past three times it has been held.

The bad news regarding Phillips came on the same day LSU will face Iowa State in the first round of the NCAA tournament with Kevin Nickelberry serving as the interim head coach.