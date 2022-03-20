Robert Woods' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Reported Trade from Rams to Titans

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

After adding Allen Robinson II in free agency, the Los Angeles Rams have reportedly traded Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Rams will receive a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Titans in exchange for Woods.

Schefter reported Thursday that Robinson agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract ($30 million guaranteed) with the reigning Super Bowl champions. In the same report, Schefter noted the Rams had enough money left over to re-sign Odell Beckham Jr. and were hoping to do so, which likely led to the team being open to trading Woods.

So what does this mean for Woods' fantasy outlook for next season?

Woods had been an essential piece of the Rams offense over the past five seasons, but they went on to win the Super Bowl without him after he tore his ACL in Week 9.

Woods, who will turn 30 on April 10, still has four years remaining on his current contract that runs through the 2025 season. He's been a terrific player, dating back to his time with the Buffalo Bills.

From 2019 to 2021, Woods was one of three non-running backs with more than 1,000 yards after contact. He has averaged 99.7 targets, 63.3 receptions, 786.3 yards and 3.9 touchdowns per season in his NFL career. The USC alum posted back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons in 2018-2019.

It's unclear if he will be ready for the start of the 2022 campaign as he recovers from ACL surgery. But when Woods does get on the field, he will be playing in a middling Tennessee passing attack.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill ranked 20th in the NFL with 219.6 passing yards per game in 2021. No receiver on Tennessee made much of a fantasy impact, as A.J. Brown led the team with 63 catches for 869 yards and five scores.

While Woods is a skilled wideout, he's unlikely to unseat Brown as Tannehill's favorite target. In fact, he might make life easier for Brown and open up opportunities for him to have a bounce-back year.

ESPN's Matthew Berry notes that Woods' presence will boost Tannehill's value, but being in Tennessee moves him from a high-end WR2 to more of a WR3. Fantasy managers should consider him in the latter half of upcoming drafts.

The Titans are betting on Woods playing up to his pre-injury levels going forward. It's a significant risk, but one that could pay off big if it happens.