Packers Rumors: GB Eyeing Marquez Valdes-Scantling Contract After Davante Adams Trade

Following the trade sending Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Green Bay Packers are attempting to re-sign one of their free-agent wide receivers.

Per Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network, the Packers are "trying to retain" Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but his market is "heating up" with other teams showing interest.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that Green Bay acquired a first- and second-round draft pick in 2022 from the Raiders in exchange for Adams.

Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb are the top two receivers on Green Bay's roster under contract.

Adams was overwhelmingly Aaron Rodgers' favorite target in 2021. He more than doubled the No. 2 receiver on the team in targets (169 to 65) and receptions (123 to 52). His 1,553 receiving yards more than tripled the No. 2 receiver (Lazard: 513).

Valdes-Scantling has been one of the NFL's best deep threats over the past four seasons. The South Florida alum has averaged more than 15 yards per reception in every year of his career, including an NFL-high 20.9 yards per catch in 2020.

A hamstring injury kept Valdes-Scantling out for five consecutive games from Week 4-8 last season. He also missed the Packers' 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round with a back injury.

The market for wide receivers has been booming at the start of free agency. Christian Kirk's four-year pact with the Jacksonville Jaguars worth $72 million caught the attention of many of his fellow wideouts.

Adams completely reset the market for receivers when he agreed to a five-year, $141.25 million contact with the Raiders after the trade, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

With Rodgers already giving the Packers a multiyear commitment on a new contract, their next step has to be surrounding him with receiving talent.

Valdes-Scantling is a flawed player, but he's got rare speed to take the top off opposing defenses. He's got an established rapport with Rodgers that should allow the offense to keep playing at a high level if the Packers can work out a deal to bring him back.