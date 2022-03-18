Vince McMahon's Status for WWE WrestleMania 38; Asuka and Kenny Omega Injury Updates

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe and All Elite Wrestling.

McMahon to Reportedly Be Involved in McAfee vs. Theory

WWE chairman Vince McMahon is not competing at WrestleMania 38 despite some initial reports to the contrary, but he is reportedly still set to have a significant on-screen role.

There was some thought that McMahon would face SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee at WrestleMania, but he instead offered McAfee a match and booked Austin Theory as his opponent.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc's Marc Middleton), an angle run between McAfee and Theory on last week's SmackDown was done with an eye toward getting McMahon involved.

After Theory slapped McAfee in the head two weeks ago and revealed himself as McAfee's WrestleMania opponent, the former Indianapolis Colts punter got revenge last week by beating down Theory on SmackDown.

If the goal is indeed for McMahon to get involved, that segment could compel the chairman to install himself as a special guest referee or special enforcer to maintain order from a storyline perspective.

Despite being 76 years of age, McMahon is still an imposing presence, so tasking him with keeping the peace would be a logical move.

Also, in addition to recently appearing on McAfee's YouTube show, McMahon has been interacting with Theory for months on WWE programming, meaning he has a vested interest in both performers.

McAfee vs. Theory already has a chance to be one of the most entertaining aspects of WrestleMania, and McMahon's involvement would likely add to it.

Asuka Reportedly Expected Back During Spring

Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of Asuka from injury, and they may not have to wait much longer.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, WWE sources said in February that they were hopeful Asuka would be able to return to action during the spring.

That would give Asuka a three-month window to return from late March until late June, although Sapp noted that "a lot can happen in six weeks," which is when he last received an update on The Empress of Tomorrow.

Asuka has not competed in a match since July when she took part in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

In August, Asuka tweeted a photo of herself wearing an arm brace, which suggests she has been on the shelf with an arm or shoulder injury.

There was some hope among fans that she would be a surprise entrant in the women's Royal Rumble match in January and part of the WrestleMania 38 card, but she was not in the Rumble, and there is no indication she will be at WrestleMania.

If Asuka is close to returning, it is possible WWE is holding her out until the Raw or SmackDown after WrestleMania since WWE typically likes to have big returns and debuts on those shows.

Regardless of when she comes back, Asuka will provide the women's division a huge shot in the arm whether she is on Raw or SmackDown.

Omega Recovering from Knee Surgery, Getting Hernia Surgery

There is reportedly no firm timetable for AEW star Kenny Omega's return to action after undergoing multiple surgeries.

According to Meltzer (h/t Michael Perry of Ringside News), Omega underwent arthroscopic knee surgery and will have a procedure to repair a sports hernia. The knee surgery reportedly requires a 10-week recovery and the hernia surgery a two-month recovery.

Meltzer noted that Omega is also taking care of "other things" and reported that the hernia surgery will occur in late March.

That means Omega should be out until at least late May, although it could be longer depending on what other injuries he is nursing.

Omega has now been out for four months, as he hasn't competed since dropping the AEW World Championship to "Hangman" Adam Page at Full Gear in November.

At the time, Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that Omega had been dealing with knee, shoulder and abdominal injuries, plus a hernia. Meltzer reported that Omega was due to undergo multiple surgeries.

Despite working through so many injuries, Omega held the AEW world title for a record 346 days and had no shortage of memorable matches during his reign.

When the 38-year-old veteran does return, it seems likely that he will be part of a feud involving Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish and The Young Bucks since Cole is stuck in the middle of O'Reilly, Fish and The Bucks.