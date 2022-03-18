Champions League Draw 2022: Schedule of Dates for Remaining Fixtures

Christina Pahnke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal draw was held Friday, with reigning champion Chelsea set to face Real Madrid.

Here's a look at the complete set of two-leg fixtures, which will take place April 5-6 and April 12-13:

Chelsea vs. Real Madrid

Manchester City vs. Atletico Madrid

Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich

Benfica vs. Liverpool

The UCL semifinals are set for April 26-27 and May 3-4, followed by the final on May 28 at the Stade de France.

England and Spain are each represented by three clubs in the quarterfinals, along with one side apiece from Germany and Portugal.

The round of 16 featured several blowouts, highlighted by impressive showings by Manchester City and Bayern Munich, two of the tournament favorites. City cruised past Sporting CP 5-0 on aggregate, while Bayern flexed its attacking muscle in an 8-2 triumph over Red Bull Salzburg.

Real Madrid have the most Champions League titles among the clubs still active in the draw. Let's check out the complete list:

Real Madrid: 13

Bayern Munich: 6

Liverpool: 6

Chelsea: 2

Benfica: 2

Manchester City, Villarreal, Atletico Madrid: 0

Atletico Madrid have reached the UCL final three times but are still seeking to raise the trophy. City reached the championship match for the first time last year, falling short against Chelsea, and Villarreal have yet to play for the UCL title.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The quarterfinal schedule appears far more competitive than the round of 16 and should feature a lot more drama in the second legs.

Most notably, Chelsea faces a serious test in its Champions League title defense when it takes on Real Madrid, which came back to stun Paris Saint-Germain in the previous round.

The full schedule with dates and times for the quarterfinals is expected later Friday.