Rams Trade Rumors: Robert Woods 'Prime' Candidate to Move After Allen Robinson Deal

Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams' wide receiver room is a bit crowded after the reported signing of free agent Allen Robinson II on Thursday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Rams could look to create some space by moving wideout Robert Woods, who is regarded as a "prime trade candidate" in the wake of Robinson joining the team.

Per Schefter, Woods is expected to be ready for training camp after his 2021 season was cut short by a torn ACL. The Rams have reportedly already begun receiving phone calls from other teams inquiring about his availability.

In nine games last season, Woods recorded 45 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns plus a rushing score. After he suffered his injury during practice in November, the Rams signed receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to help fill his void. Los Angeles went on to win Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals, the franchise's first title since 1999.

A nine-year veteran out of USC, Woods began his career with the Buffalo Bills in 2013. But his career blossomed after he signed with the Rams in 2017. He went on to put together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019.

Los Angeles signed Woods to a four-year, $65 million contract extension in September 2020. He is set to make a base salary of $10 million this season, per Spotrac.

It will be interesting to see how the trade market develops for Woods. After the Green Bay Packers reportedly dealt star wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, Woods is likely the most coveted receiver available on the trading block. Teams could also choose to build through the draft instead of trading away assets, considering this year's class is full of receiver prospects.