49ers' Deebo Samuel: NFC Getting 'Easier by the Day' After Davante Adams Trade

San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel is happy to see the last of Davante Adams in the NFC.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Green Bay Packers are trading Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. After news of the deal broke, Samuel alluded to how the Niners' path to the Super Bowl might be a little easier:

The Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The Packers are losing their best wide receiver. Von Miller left the Los Angeles Rams for the Buffalo Bills. The Raiders signed Chandler Jones away from the Arizona Cardinals. The Chicago Bears shipped Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers.

There has been quite the talent drain in the NFC.

And San Francisco figures to once again be in the thick of the title hunt, though a lot of that will hinge on the performance of Trey Lance.

The conference does appear to be setting up quite nicely for the second-year quarterback.