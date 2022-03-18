Packers' Updated Depth Chart, Draft Picks After Davante Adams Trade to Raiders

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, which means the team now needs to address the position this offseason.

The Green and Gold are left with Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, Juwann Winfree, Malik Taylor, Rico Gafford and Chris Blair out wide. None of those guys can replicate the production Adams has found over the last few seasons, which means Green Bay will likely look to the draft for receiver depth.

The Packers have reportedly acquired the Raiders' first-round pick in the upcoming draft, which is 22nd overall, as well as their second-round pick. They'll also have their own first-round pick at 28th overall.

Some of the best receivers in the 2022 class include USC's Drake London, Ohio State's Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, Arkansas' Treylon Burks and Alabama's Jameson Williams.

However, in his latest mock draft, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has London, Wilson and Burks being selected before the Packers will be on the clock at No. 22, which would leave them with Olave and Williams as options.

In his senior season, Olave caught 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns in 11 games for the Buckeyes. Williams, meanwhile, caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns in 15 games during his junior season for the Crimson Tide.

Either player could work in Green Bay's offense. It's just a matter of which player will be available when the Packers are called upon. There's also a possibility the Packers try to package those picks and move up in the draft to add a receiver.

In addition, Green Bay could also add a veteran receiver. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the franchise has "been in the market" to add another veteran pass-catcher this week.

While players like Christian Kirk and Allen Robinson II are off the board, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., Cole Beasley and T.Y. Hilton are among those available.