Christian Pulisic Headlines United States' Roster for March World Cup Qualifiers

The United States men's national team released its roster for the final three World Cup qualifying matches:

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic will look to lead the team beginning with a road match against Mexico on March 24. The Americans will then host Panama on March 27 before closing qualifying with a trip to Costa Rica.

The squad currently sits second in the table with the top three teams qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. A fourth team qualifies for an international play-off.

Injuries could be a significant story for the United States in the upcoming window, with star midfielder Weston McKennie unavailable due to a broken foot. Goalkeeper Matt Turner is also out due to an ankle injury. Right back Sergino Dest is on the roster, but he suffered a leg injury Thursday during Barcelona's Europa League match against Galatasaray.

On the other hand, Gio Reyna makes his return to the roster for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in September. He has played just one of 11 matches during qualifying for the United States.

Jordan Pefok will also look to help the team after making just two appearances in World Cup qualifying. The striker has been in excellent form with Young Boys, scoring 17 goals in 25 Swiss Super League matches.

The goal production likely kept Pefok ahead of Josh Sargent, who has just two goals for Norwich in 25 Premier League appearances. Though Sargent plays in a significantly tougher league, manager Gregg Berhalter is seeking someone who can add some much-needed scoring to the roster.

Ricardo Pepi currently leads the team with three goals in qualifying.

Another notable exclusion is John Brooks, who has not played for the national team since September. The Wolfsburg defender was considered one of the top players on the roster heading into qualifying but has clearly fallen out of favor with the coaching staff.