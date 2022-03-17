Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Rams Hope to Re-Sign WR After Allen Robinson Contract

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are hoping to re-sign Odell Beckham Jr. despite agreeing to terms on a three-year deal with former Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Robinson's deal will reportedly pay him $45 million, including $30 million guaranteed.

Rams head coach Sean McVay also expressed interest in retaining Beckham while speaking with NFL.com's Adam Schein on Sirius XM's Mad Dog Sports Radio (h/t NFL.com).

"Odell is somebody that we want to continue to work with. I can't say enough about him as a teammate, as a person. I really love him, cherish our relationship that we were able to establish and develop, and I'm hopeful that there will be many more years to come with us working together."

In addition, Beckham said in February he would be open to sacrificing money in order to remain in L.A., saying the city feels like home to him.

If the Rams retain Beckham, they'll have one of the best receiving groups in the NFL and will be a threat to make the Super Bowl once again. In addition to Robinson, L.A. has Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and Robert Woods onboard for 2022.

Beckham joined the Rams midway through the 2021 season after being placed on waivers by the Cleveland Browns. In eight regular-season games for the franchise, he caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns.

The 29-year-old was equally effective in the postseason, catching 21 passes for 288 yards and two scores to help the Rams capture the Lombardi Trophy.

However, Beckham's role was larger than it was initially expected to be after Woods suffered a torn ACL. Had Woods remained healthy, it's unclear what kind of role Beckham would have.

Kupp, who had nearly 2,000 receiving yards during the 2021 regular-season, will be Matthew Stafford's top target again in 2022. Additionally, Robinson, who recorded back-to-back seasons of more than 1,000 yards in 2019 and 2020, will likely be Stafford's No. 2.

Beyond those two, it could be a mixture of Woods, Beckham and Jefferson. It's also possible that if Beckham returns, either Woods or Jefferson could be traded based on the depth the team has at the position.