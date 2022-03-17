NCAA Tournament 2022: 1.76% of Brackets Remain Perfect After Richmond Upsets Iowa

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The 2021-22 NCAA men's basketball tournament already has brackets being busted left and right.

After Richmond knocked off Iowa in the tourney's first major upset Thursday afternoon, just 1.76 percent of the brackets filled out for March Madness remained perfect:

Pretty wild that nearly 99 percent of all brackets were left with a blemish after just five games. Such is March.

Granted, a number of fans probably were inspired by Iowa's hot streak to close the regular season and run through the Big Ten tournament.

But if there is one tenet of the bracket-filling world, it is that it is always risky to trust a No. 5 seed. Those 12-seeds have a funny habit of pulling off numerous upsets every year. Heading into this year's tournament, the No. 12 seed was 51-93 in its matchup with 5-seeds dating back to 1985.

Guessing which No. 12 seed will pull off the upset remains the trick. But it's a safe bet nearly every year that one Cinderella will emerge from that particular matchup. This year, Richmond reinforced the trend.