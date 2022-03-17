Russell Wilson Surpasses Tom Brady As NFL's Top-Selling Jersey After Broncos Trade

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Russell Wilson has surpassed Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for the NFL's top-selling jersey following his trade from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos, a Fanatics representative told TMZ Sports.

Wilson jersey sales "skyrocketed" to take over the No. 1 spot, a notable accomplishment considering Brady jersey sales were on the rise following his announcement he would return for a 23rd season.

Wilson was introduced in Denver on Wednesday and told reporters, "It's an honor, it's a gift" to play for the Broncos.

Wilson spent the first 10 years of his career with the Seahawks, winning one Super Bowl and earning nine Pro Bowl selections. He's hoping to add to his legacy in Denver by winning three or four more Super Bowls, he said Wednesday.