Penny Hardaway's Memphis Holds Off Boise State to Advance to March Madness 2nd Round

The ninth-seeded Memphis Tigers defeated No. 8 seed Boise State Broncos 64-53 in the first round of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament on Thursday at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

DeAndre Williams' 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting led the Tigers. Jalen Duren added a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Memphis led 38-19 at halftime lead and held Boise State to 31.5 percent shooting for the game.

However, the Tigers went cold in the second half. Boise State's Abu Kigab, who didn't score before halftime, took advantage and dropped 20 second-half points.

The Broncos sliced the Memphis lead to 58-53 and had a chance to cut the deficit to one possession after Boise State big man Tyson Degenhart grabbed a defensive rebound off a Duren miss with 55 seconds left.

However, Memphis guard Alex Lomax swiped at the ball, and Duren grabbed possession before making a layup for a 60-53 advantage.

Memphis took control from there en route to the 11-point win.

This marked the first time that Memphis head coach and Orlando Magic legend Penny Hardaway led the Tigers in the NCAA tournament. He's guided Memphis to four straight 20-win seasons during his tenure, which began in 2018.

Boise State made its return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015.

Notable Performances

Memphis F DeAndre Williams: 14 points, 5 rebounds

Memphis C Jalen Duren: 10 points, 11 rebounds

Memphis G Alex Lomax: 9 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists

Boise State F Abu Kigab: 20 points, 2 steals

Boise State F Mladen Armus: 3 points, 11 rebounds

Boise State F Tyson Degenhart: 8 points, 4 rebounds

Memphis' Strong First Half Provides Enough Cushion for Win

It was all Memphis in the first half, as the Tigers doubled the Broncos' point total and held on late for the win.

Early on, Lomax found Williams in transition for an easy bucket and 8-4 edge:

Boise State fought back to tie this one at 12, but Memphis then rolled off an 8-0 run.

Undeterred, Boise State kept clawing away, and it appeared to change the momentum with this Max Rice steal and three-pointer to slash the lead to 22-17:

But Memphis closed the half on a 16-5 run.

Emoni Bates, the highly touted recruit who has been sidelined since January with a back injury, notably hit a big three to put Memphis up 27-17.

The second half got hairy for Memphis, but it was Lomax who guided them to victory.

It was an emotional day for Lomax, who appeared to suffer an ankle injury late in the first half after hitting a three to put Memphis up 38-19:

However, he gutted it out in the second half, notably coming up with the defensive play of the game leading to Duren's aforementioned layup to go up 60-53.

Lomax, whose history with Hardaway stems from well before their time at Memphis, spoke with Andy Katz postgame:

Now the Tigers are moving on after securing Hardaway's first NCAA tournament win.

Boise State Fights Hard, Falls Short in 2nd Half

To the Broncos' credit, they didn't wilt in the second half when Memphis started the final 20 minutes up 19. Rather, the Broncos' team defense shined as Kigab put on an absolute show.

Emmanuel Akot got Boise State off on the right foot with a little trickery:

Landers Nolley II made a jumper to put the Tigers up 40-21 with 18:29 left in the second half.

Memphis didn't make a field goal for the next 9:09 of game time, with a pair of free throws its only points during that stretch.

Boise State slowly but surely chipped away at the lead, with the team's leading scorer in Kigab hitting a tough layup to make the score 42-35 in Memphis' favor.

The Tigers offense woke up from that point, but Kigab kept the Broncos in the game. He scored 16 more points after that layup as he and the Tigers kept fighting back and forth. Lomax continued to be a thorn in the Broncos' side in the second half, finding Williams for two and a 51-43 lead.

Boise State cut the Memphis lead to five points on two different occasions, but the 19-point halftime edge proved to difficult to overcome. Still, it was a great second-half effort for the Broncos, who finish the season with a 27-8 overall record.

What's Next?

Memphis will face the winner of the first-round matchup between No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga Bulldogs and No. 16 seed Georgia State Panthers.

That second-round game will go down Saturday in Portland at a to-be-determined time.