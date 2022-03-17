Commanders' Carson Wentz Responds to Rumors of Leadership Issues with Eagles, Colts

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz said he won't address every rumor surrounding questions about his leadership during previous stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts.

"Reports are reports and there are truth in some things. But if we try to combat every report, we run out of things to say. I just try to be myself," Wentz told reporters Thursday. "... I strongly feel I had amazing relationships with people in Philly and in Indy."

