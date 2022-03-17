Logan Paul Says He's Open to Joining WWE Full-Time, Tag Teaming with Brother Jake

Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

YouTube and social media star Logan Paul is open to the possibility of extending his stay in WWE if things go well at WrestleMania 38.

Paul, who is set to make his in-ring debut by teaming with The Miz against Rey and Dominik Mysterio on the Grandest Stage of Them All next month, believes his training is coming along to the point where he could be a WWE fixture.

When TMZ Sports asked him if he was open to remaining with WWE beyond WrestleMania, Paul said he would be, provided the fans enjoy his work:

"To be honest, I don't think it's up to me. I think it's up to the fans. I think it's up to the fans to see if they agree with me thinking I'm good. I think I'm good, I'm f--king biased though because I'm me. If they like my performance and they like what I can bring to the table, then maybe I'll entertain that convo."

Paul isn't new to WWE, as he was brought in last year to be part of the WrestleMania feud between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

While Paul didn't work a match, he was ringside for the bout between Zayn and Owens, and he took a Stunner from Owens after the contest.

It stands to reason that Paul could be taking to the professional wrestling business as seamlessly as he claims, since he has a background in amateur wrestling and also has a few boxing matches under his belt, including an exhibition against all-time great Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Paul's younger brother, Jake Paul, has made a name for himself in boxing as well, posting a 5-0 professional record with wins over some big names in combat sports, such as former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

In the event that things go well for him in WWE, Logan suggested to TMZ Sports that he likes the idea of teaming with Jake in the future, saying: "That's a fantastic idea. I never thought about it. That's a great idea, oh my God. Yeah, man, I could definitely see that happen. Sheesh, that'd be nutty!"

Last year, musician Bad Bunny worked a tag team match at WrestleMania, and his performance was so good that the WWE fanbase embraced him in a big way. He was even invited back as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble this year.

Paul will have a chance to garner similar goodwill with the WWE Universe when he and The Miz contest The Mysterios on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 on April 2.