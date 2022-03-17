Trent Baalke Hopes Jaguars Won't Have to Rely on FAs Anymore After Big Contracts

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars have turned heads with drastic spending in free agency this offseason, but general manager Trent Baalke doesn't plan on making that a yearly occurrence.

"We're trying to fix this thing long term, have a vision for the future as we build this thing out, and right now it's a combination of free agency and the draft," Baalke said Wednesday, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN. "We hope to get this organization to the point where we're not relying on free agency as much. We're relying on our drafts and giving second contracts to those guys."

DiRocco noted the Jaguars spent $259.5 million with $155.25 million in guaranteed money on seven free agents to this point.

While free agency is oftentimes a short-term fix, 30-year-old offensive guard Brandon Scherff is the only one of the seven free agents who is older than 29.

The team clearly had an eye on the present and future when doling out contracts to wide receiver Christian Kirk, linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi, cornerback Darious Williams, wide receiver Zay Jones and tight end Evan Engram.

Still Baalke recognized how important the draft will be as the franchise attempts to build sustainable success.

"It's very important for everyone to understand that [the draft] has to be the focus," Baalke previously said at the NFL Scouting Combine. "If we're not drafting well and developing well and getting guys into their second contract with the Jaguars, then it's going to be tough to turn this thing around."

Poor drafting is a major reason Jacksonville finds itself needing to address so many holes in free agency.

DiRocco noted just nine of the 59 players the franchise drafted from 2012 through 2019 signed second contracts with the team. Ideally, that will not be the case in the future, especially with high-profile picks such as Trevor Lawrence (No. 1 in 2021) and whoever the team takes with the first pick this year.

Kirk and Jones figure to be key in Lawrence's development, which is ultimately the most important thing at this stage for the franchise's long-term success. If he can live up to expectations as a franchise quarterback, the rest will be easier to fill in around him via future drafts.

Jacksonville has enjoyed one winning season since the 2007 campaign.

Perhaps the free agents it signed this offseason can combine with future draft picks to change that and help Baalke's plan come to fruition.