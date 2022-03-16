Paul Pogba Says His House Was Burglarized During Manchester United's UCL Match

David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

The home of Manchester United star Paul Pogba was burglarized on Tuesday night during his club's 1-0 Champions League loss to Atletico Madrid.

"The burglars were in our home for less than five minutes but in that time they took from us something more valuable than anything we had in our home... our sense of safety and security," Pogba wrote.

The French midfielder offered a reward for information that might help identify who allegedly broke into his home.

Pogba started on the bench Tuesday night and came on for Bruno Fernandes in the 67th minute as manager Ralf Rangnick attempted to overturn the Red Devils' deficit. United fell 2-1 on aggregate to Atletico to exit the Champions League in the round of 16.

Pogba is the second member of the club this year to be the victim of a burglary.

While Manchester United were on their way to a 3-1 win over Brentford on Jan. 19, the home of defender Victor Lindelof was broken into. Lindelof was away with the team, but his wife and their two children were inside at the time of the incident.

According to the Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst, Manchester United officials "are working with players to review and strengthen their home security" in the wake of what happened to Pogba.