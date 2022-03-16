Barack Obama Reveals Bracket Predictions for 2022 Men's, Women's NCAA Tournaments

AP Photo/John Locher

Former President Barack Obama believes the Gonzaga Bulldogs and South Carolina Gamecocks will win the 2022 NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments, respectively.

Obama unveiled his bracket predictions on his official website on Wednesday. The 44th President of the United States has the Bulldogs defeating the Arizona Wildcats in the men's championship game.

There aren't any major surprises in Obama's Final Four on either bracket, with three No. 1 seeds making it to the final weekend.

Gonzaga, Arizona and Kansas are the top seeds in the men's bracket that Obama has advancing to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Baylor is the only top seed that doesn't reach the Final Four in Obama's men's bracket. He has the Bears losing to UCLA in the Sweet 16, with Kentucky beating the Bruins in the Elite Eight.

The women's bracket features a Final Four of South Carolina, Stanford, Connecticut and Baylor. Obama predicted the Gamecocks will beat the Cardinal in the title game to win their second national championship.

The biggest first-weekend upset predicted by Obama on either bracket is the Michigan men's team (No. 11 in the South Region) advancing to the Sweet 16 with wins over Colorado State and Tennessee.

No. 6 Kentucky is the lowest-seeded team Obama predicted to reach the second weekend on the women's bracket.

As part of Obama's bracket prediction, he also announced a group of young men from Chicago will travel to New Orleans with the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance as part of a job-shadow program to observe the Turner Sports employees during the Final Four and receive "invaluable, hands-on experience."